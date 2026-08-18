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Rangers face needing to fork out £10m if they are to sign Amario Cozier-Duberry from Premier League side Brighton.

Cozier-Duberry spent five years developing through the youth ranks of Arsenal before joining Brighton during the summer of 2024 on a free transfer, despite the Gunners trying to keep him.

Despite featuring in friendlies for the Seagulls, the winger is yet to make a senior appearance for Brighton.

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The 21-year-old spent the last two seasons away from the Premier League club, featuring on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers.

He had a stellar campaign with Bolton Wanderers, where Cozier-Duberry scored eight goals and provided ten assists in 34 League One appearances.

His impressive performances have attracted the attention of Scottish giants Rangers, who recently saw their second bid, set at £7m, rejected by Brighton.

Now it has become clear how much Rangers will have to pay if they are to convince Brighton to play ball as, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, they have placed a £10m valuation on Cozier-Duberry.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Following the collapse of Couhaib Driouech’s move and Youssef Chermiti’s ACL injury, Rangers are in urgent need of attacking reinforcements.

With two years left on his contract, Cozier-Duberry’s recent displays have made him an attractive prospect for the Gers.

Having seen their second bid rejected by Brighton, it remains to be seen whether the Light Blues will match the Seagulls’ £10m valuation of Cozier-Duberry.

Meanwhile, Rangers have reached an agreement with Aston Villa for Kosta Nedeljkovic, with the deal including an appearance-based obligation to buy.

It remains unclear how many appearances Nedeljkovic will need to make to trigger the obligation to buy, or whether starts will be required for the clause to become active.

Rangers have been desperate to add at right-back and the Serbian will be a new option in the position for Derek McInnes.

The Aston Villa defender is expected to undergo a medical with Rangers before completing his move to Ibrox, provided he passes the necessary checks.

Meanwhile there has been further scrutiny of Rangers pulling out a deal to sign Couhaib Driouech, after the winger returned to training with PSV Eindhoven.