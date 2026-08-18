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Celtic are ‘applying pressure’ to sign experienced Lithuania midfielder Gvidas Gineitis, who is valued at €10m, from Serie A side Torino.

Gineitis joined Torino from fellow Italian side SPAL in 2022 and has continued to develop since making the move to Turin.

The 22-year-old featured 31 times across all competitions last season, despite being forced to miss several matches with a hamstring injury.

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The 32-cap Lithuania international has attracted interest in the transfer market, with the midfielder first emerging as a target back in July, when it was suggested Torino do not consider Gineitis ‘unsellable’.

Celtic stepped up their pursuit and made a formal bid of €7.5m for the midfielder, which was rejected by the Serie A club.

Despite having a bid rejected, it was suggested earlier this month that the Bhoys ‘remain persistent’ in their desire to sign the 22-year-old.

Now, with fresh developments emerging, according to Italian daily La Stampa (via Cuore Toro), Celtic are still ‘applying pressure’ to sign Gineitis.

Scored against Competition Cyprus Nations League Finland World Cup qualifiers Malta World Cup qualifiers Netherlands World Cup qualifiers Moldova Friendly Gvidas Gineitis’ Lithuania goals

Following Arne Engels’ departure to West Ham United, the Bhoys did bring in Mika Baur, but it appears that has not dimmed their desire to sign the Torino man.

Torino, who are desperate to raise €20m from the sale of their surplus players to restore their balance sheet and it has been suggested they would take €10m for Gineitis, which is a reduced price tag.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic are able to secure the signature of Gineitis in the coming weeks, adding another option for Martin O’Neill in the engine room.

Another midfielder the Bhoys recently joined the race for is Cheick Souare, who is on the books at Czech side Viktoria Plzen and is attracting interest from Spain and Italy.

Elsewhere, Celtic target Will Ferry is being held to an ‘extremely firm’ asking price by Dundee United, with Belgian giants Anderlecht keen on the defender.