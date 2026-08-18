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Bundesliga side 1.FC Koln have only minor details left to clarify in their deal for Tottenham Hotspur winger Mikey Moore, with the side confident of holding off hijack attempts.

Moore has just returned from a loan spell with Rangers in Scotland last season, where the side finished third and the winger established himself as an important figure in the team.

Derek McInnes’ side were keen to keep him for another season after making 33 appearances and contributing seven goals and three assists, but their hopes were dashed after it emerged that Moore wanted to gain experience in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

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That ambition also put off Championship side Middlesbrough, who had been keen to bring him in for the season.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund also showed an interest, but the prospect of a loan deal without an option to buy ultimately turned them away, with the German giants unwilling to become a feeder club for the north London outfit.

Koln, however, emerged as the frontrunners and have even agreed terms, with only minor details left to resolve before the 19-year-old can complete his move.

Moore has caught the eye during pre-season under Roberto De Zerbi, most recently producing a starring display with two goals in Spurs’ 3-0 victory over Hoffenheim at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

However, those performances are not expected to derail the teenager’s impending move, with Spurs waiting to add further depth to their attack before signing off on the deal.

According to German magazine Kicker, several clubs have been working hard to try to hijack Koln’s swoop for Moore.

It is understood, however, that Koln’s extensive groundwork has put them in pole position, with the Bundesliga side convincing Moore that Germany is the ideal next step in his development.

As such, they are confident of seeing off the hijackers.

Tottenham are pursuing Savinho from Manchester City, with this week expected to prove a crucial juncture in negotiations.

Alongside the Brazilian, Cody Gakpo of Liverpool is also wanted by the Lilywhites, with one journalist claiming his arrival would be a welcome bonus given his reputation as a model professional.

It remains to be seen how quickly the London giants can bring in their attacking targets, with their Premier League opener against Brentford just days away.

If Spurs are unable to complete a signing in time, Moore’s involvement in the matchday squad could further delay his move to Germany, giving other interested clubs an opportunity to make their move.