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Roma continue to want to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie, but will not wait for too long to snap him up.

Udogie is facing major competition for game time at Spurs, with Andrew Robertson having arrived earlier this summer.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is also a big fan of young Brazilian left-back Souza and has been resisting his departure amid interest and bids from FC Porto.

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If Souza stays and with Robertson in the building, the jury is out on how many opportunities Udogie will get and the Italy international is wanted back in Serie A.

Roma are keen on the defender as they look to bring in a new left-back.

However, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, ‘Roma will wait but not for too long’.

If the Giallorossi cannot snap Udogie up soon then they are prepared to switch their attention to other targets instead.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Udogie has a contract with Tottenham which still has another four years left to run and it is unclear what terms Tottenham might find acceptable to let him go.

The left-back managed 14 starts in the Premier League for Tottenham over the course of last season as they struggled.

It was suggested earlier this month that Tottenham were not giving any opening for Roma with regards to Udogie.

Roma have already done work on the player’s side, getting in touch with Udogie’s camp about a potential move.

Tottenham have recently done business with Serie A clubs, with Djed Spence sold to Inter Milan and Guglielmo Vicario loaned to Juventus.

Spurs could also be set for a cash influx soon from Troy Parrott.

The AZ Alkmaar striker, who Tottenham hold a 20 per cent sell-on clause in, is getting closer towards a move to La Liga club Real Betis.

There could still be a number of twists and turns in N17 before the transfer window slams shut and Roma will hope that Udogie becomes a deal they can do.