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Couhaib Driouech could still secure a summer departure despite Rangers‘ withdrawal from the transfer, with Celta Vigo and MLS side Columbus Crew having ‘officially contacted’ PSV Eindhoven over a potential deal for the winger.

The Gers had everything lined up to bring the Moroccan to Ibrox as a new arrival before pulling the plug at the last minute.

Rangers’ reservations centred on the Moroccan’s medical results, with concerns over whether he would be ready for immediate first-team involvement ultimately leading the club to abandon the transfer.

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Driouech subsequently returned to training with PSV, casting fresh doubt over the precise reasoning behind the Glasgow giants’ decision.

PSV’s director of football also made no secret of his disbelief at Rangers’ decision to walk away from the agreement.

The Moroccan could nevertheless have another escape route from the Dutch giants this summer, with interest now gathering around him.

According to Dutch outlet Soccernews.nl, Celta Vigo and Columbus Crew have ‘officially contacted’ PSV regarding a potential deal for Driouech.

Interested club League Colorado Rapids MLS Red Bull Salzburg Austrian Bundesliga Celta Vigo La Liga Keen on Couhaib Driouech

Celta Vigo had already been pursuing the Moroccan and at one stage appeared to hold the upper hand in the race for his signature, only for the Gers to surge ahead and take control of the situation at that time.

The Spanish outfit could now find themselves in a stronger position, with the club ‘sensing an opportunity’ to revive their pursuit.

Red Bull Salzburg, where Danny Rohl is in charge, are also ‘closely monitoring the situation’, having tracked the winger during Rangers’ pursuit, while the Austrian side could make their interest more concrete in the coming days.

Driouech’s eventual destination remains undecided, but the Moroccan will be eager to put the disappointment of his collapsed Rangers move behind him and secure a fresh start away from PSV.

Meanwhile, Derek McInnes’ side remain active in their search for a winger, with the Gers tracking Amario Cozier-Duberry but needing to overcome Brighton’s valuation.