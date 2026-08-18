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Derby County have received an official bid from Serie A side AC Monza for goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

Widell Zetterstrom joined Derby County in August 2024 from Swedish side Djurgarden, signing a three-year contract with the Championship side.

The Swede soon established himself as an absolute first-choice goalkeeper for the Rams.

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The 28-year-old made 32 league appearances for Derby County last Championship season, while also missing games after suffering from a viral infection.

The start of the new season has not been ideal for the Rams or Widell Zetterstrom, with Derby knocked out of the EFL Cup in the first round by Lincoln City before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in their opening Championship game.

Now, with fresh developments emerging, the Rams’ first choice goalkeeper has attracted transfer market interest.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Serie A side AC Monza have sent an official bid to Derby County for Widell Zetterstrom.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

It has been suggested that the bid is worth €2.5m plus a huge 50 per cent sell-on clause.

With the Swedish goalkeeper entering the final years of his contract with the Championship side, the Rams could prefer to receive a transfer fee rather than risk losing him for free

However, with the Championship season already under way and only two weeks left in the transfer window, finding an ideal replacement for the 28-year-old might be tough for Derby County.

But, it was recently suggested that the Rams are considering making a move for Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo if they need a new shot-stopper.

It remains to be seen whether the Rams will let go of Widell Zetterstrom this summer amid transfer interest.

Meanwhile, Derby County are looking to strengthen their squad by permanently signing David Ozoh, and it was recently suggested that the Rams’ swoop for the Crystal Palace midfielder may not be completely dead.