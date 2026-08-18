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Dundee United are ‘extremely firm’ on their asking price for Celtic linked Will Ferry, who is wanted by Belgian giants Anderlecht.

Ferry is in demand this summer and Anderlecht have been trying to take the Dundee United man to the Belgian Pro League.

The Republic of Ireland defender has impressed at Dundee United since completing a move to the club in the summer of 2024.

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Dundee United are reluctant to lose the services of Ferry this summer and as such are not being flexible with Anderlecht on the fee.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Dundee United ‘are extremely firm on their asking price’ for the Irishman.

Anderlecht do not want to pay more than €2.5m for Ferry and that stance is delaying matters, though discussions between the two clubs are continuing to take place.

The prospect of a move to the Belgian giants is likely to be a hugely tempting one for Ferry and would mark a big step up.

Club Years Southampton 2021-2022 Crawley Town (loan) 2021-2022 Cheltenham Town 2022-2024 Dundee United 2024- Will Ferry’s career history

Ferry though has also been linked with a potential move to Scottish champions Celtic, who have seen his qualities up close.

Whether Celtic will go in to rival Anderlecht in the coming days remains to be seen, but the Bhoys have been pressing the accelerator on their transfer business in recent weeks.

Ferry came through the youth ranks at Southampton, but got his senior career breakthrough on loan at Crawley Town.

Ferry then joined Cheltenham Town on a permanent deal, playing at League One level.

The defender has established himself at Dundee United and has already been in action for Jim Goodwin’s men this season.

Dundee United will hope to resolve Ferry’s future quickly to avoid being left with the prospect of losing him late on in the window.

Now all eyes are on whether Anderlecht can make progress in talks and whether that then causes Celtic to firm up their interest in the Ireland international.