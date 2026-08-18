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Everton face growing competition for Barcelona full-back Hector Fort, with Real Sociedad now joining the race for his signature.

The Toffees have been cranking up their work in the summer transfer market, having already signed Hayden Hackney, Tyrique George, Merlin Rohl, Christian Norgaard and Brennan Johnson.

A new right-back though has not arrived, despite it long having been an objective of the club and given the inability of Nathan Patterson to make the desired impact.

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During the course of the summer transfer window, the Merseyside club have been linked with several right-backs, but nothing concrete has materialised yet.

They have been linked with Spanish right-back Fort, who currently plays in La Liga with Barcelona.

However, there is growing competition for Fort, as according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Real Sociedad have now enquired about his availability.

Fort came through the ranks of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, but due to a lack of game time, spent last season on loan at fellow La Liga side Elche.

Club Years Barcelona 2023- Elche (loan) 2025-2026 Hector Fort’s career history

The 20-year-old made 14 La Liga appearances and scored two goals, while also providing two assists during the process.

Premier League interest in the Spanish full-back is not new, as last summer Aston Villa were keen to bring him to Villa Park.

Now it remains to be seen if Everton will push for Fort, especially after Real Sociedad joined the race.

Fort is not the only option on Everton’s target list though, as the club have also shown interest in Genoa right-back Brokke Norton-Cuffy, facing competition from Fulham.

Besides that, Everton are keen on wing-back Krepin Diatta, who is currently a free agent after his contract at Ligue 1 outfit Monaco expired this June.

Last term David Moyes was forced to on occasion use James Garner and Jake O’Brien at right-back, something he will not want to repeat.