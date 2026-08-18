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Girona defender Arnau Martinez, who appears set to leave the club this summer window, now has Fulham in the picture for a potential transfer as his situation enters ‘key moments’.

The Girona academy graduate was tipped to leave last summer, with Crystal Palace coming close to bringing him to England.

However, that move failed to materialise, and the versatile 23-year-old remained at Girona, playing out a season which ultimately ended in relegation for the Catalan side.

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With another summer transfer window now under way, interest in Martinez has resurfaced after he impressed last season with two goals and three assists in 35 appearances.

Among the clubs interested are Valencia, Real Betis, Fiorentina, RB Leipzig, PSV Eindhoven and Lazio, with the starlet having already got minutes in Girona’s first La Liga 2 match of the season.

Los Che have submitted an offer to the Spanish second-tier side, who view the proposal favourably, while Martinez also appears fully on board and is keen for a swift resolution.

According to Spanish journalist Nacho Sanchis, Fulham are also in the picture for the 23-year-old amid ‘key moments’ being entered for the player’s future.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

It is understood that new manager Alvaro Arbeloa has personally called Martinez regarding a potential move to Craven Cottage this summer.

Last season, the Cottagers finished eleventh, but with ambitions of climbing further up the table this term, they have made necessary reinforcements in Shea Charles, Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios.

The west Londoners have more business in the pipeline, pushing to bring Brooke Norton-Cuffy from Genoa, while also looking to snap up Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal to strengthen their midfield.

The first match sees rivals Chelsea travel to Craven Cottage for a Monday night kick-off, with the Cottagers set to begin life without their top goalscorer from last season, Harry Wilson, who departed for Leeds United.

With less than two weeks remaining until the window shuts, it remains to be seen whether Fulham will make a firm offer for Martinez and make him their own, or whether his future lies elsewhere.