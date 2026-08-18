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Out-of-favour Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey ‘has been offered’ to his long-time suitors Ajax, who are considering making a move for him.

Ajax recently lost Mika Godts to European champions Paris Saint-Germain and are in the market for a replacement on the flank.

Bailey, who has been expected to move on from Villa Park this summer, is a player that Ajax know well as they have been keen on him at various stages of his career, including as recently as this year.

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And, into the final year of his contract at Aston Villa, he ‘has been offered’ to Ajax as a summer signing, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

Ajax are ‘considering’ potentially making a move for Bailey, who would be expected to cost between €9m and €10m.

Moving to Ajax would likely be an attractive proposition for Bailey, with the Amsterdam side expected to fight for the Dutch Eredivisie title.

The winger had a loan spell at Italian side Roma during the first half of last season which saw him fail to make any real impact.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Ajax did show interest in Bailey in the winter transfer window this year, but found a move was out of reach.

More recently there has been interest in the winger from Premier League new boys Hull City.

Villa are likely to be keen on offloading Bailey, which would free up space on the wage bill and also bring in a fee for a player who can leave for nothing next year.

The wide attacker started just three Premier League matches for Aston Villa last term, out of a total of 13 league appearances.

Bailey, 29, started his senior career in Belgium after being snapped up Genk.

He then completed a big money move to Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, where he was on the books until being signed by Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.