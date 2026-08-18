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Newcastle United sporting director Ross Wilson has lavished praise new arrival Amar Dedic, who he sees as a modern full-back who is hungry to impress.

Dedic has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the club and has joined Newcastle from Portuguese outfit Benfica.

The 24-year-old will reunite with his former head coach, Matthias Jaissle, having played under him at FC Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg.

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Wilson believes that Dedic has the qualities that immediately strengthen the squad’s backline, due to his ability to play on either flank.

The Newcastle sporting director also claimed that Dedic is a ‘modern full-back’, who is ‘hungry’ to prove his worth, and can contribute in attack and defence.

Wilson told Newcastle United’s official site: “I’m delighted to welcome Amar to Newcastle United.

“He’s a player Matthias knows really well and one we all think very highly of – we see him as a player who strengthens our squad straightaway, capable of performing on the right and on the left.

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“He’s shown his level at Red Bull Salzburg and Benfica as a modern full-back who has the ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

“He’s incredibly hungry to prove himself here at Newcastle United and in the Premier League.”

Last term, Dedic made 24 Liga Portugal appearances and contributed to five goals, and helped Benfica secure a spot in the Europa League qualifiers.

He played under Jose Mourinho in Portugal last season.

Newcastle have been busy in the transfer market, having already signed Ewen Jaouen, Sean Steur, Lukar Hornicek, Aladji Bamba, Bazoumana Toure, and Dedic, but it appears they are not finished yet.

The Magpies are still looking in the transfer market to add more depth to their defence and the club are keen on Fikayo Tomori, who has been frozen out at AC Milan.

Besides that, following the departures of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal, Newcastle have Brighton star Carlos Baleba on their radar, though he is not an active target at the moment.

It remains to be seen which new faces will follow Dedic through the door at St James’ Park during the final weeks of the summer transfer window.