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Napoli are looking to put Frank Anguissa out of reach for Sunderland by offering him a contract that will effectively see him finish his career at the club.

The 30-year-old midfielder attracted interest from Sunderland early in the window and it was suggested he felt he has unfinished business in the Premier League, but the saga around his future has dragged on.

However, new Napoli boss Massimiliano Allegri has been keen to keep hold of Anguissa and urging the club to keep him.

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Former Napoli star Gaetano Fontana dubbed Sunderland target Anguissa a complete player and amid interest from several clubs, he warned against selling the midfielder.

Sunderland have remained keen on Anguissa if there is an opening to sign him, but now it appears Napoli are ready to make a real push to ensure he does not go.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Napoli are ready to offer the midfielder a contract which would run until 2030.

Such a proposal could be incredibly attractive for Anguissa as it would effectively provide him with security and allow him to see out his career at the Serie A side.

Club played for Marseille Fulham Villarreal Napoli Clubs Frank Anguissa has played for

It would also rule out a move to Sunderland for the midfielder and allow Napoli to see off the Black Cats’ interest.

Whether Napoli can make progress on a new deal in the coming days remains to be seen, but Sunderland are sure to be watching developments closely.

Sunderland are expected to pick up the pace in the transfer market in the coming weeks, with left-back Dayann Methalie now set to join.

Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo is a key target, but the Portuguese giants are hoping to keep hold of him and are pointing suitors towards his €60m release clause.

They are concerned though that Sunderland could give them a real decision to make late in the window by getting close to the clause amount.