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Newcastle United are making signing an experienced midfielder profile type player before the transfer window closes their clear transfer objective, with it the ‘number one priority’, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

The Magpies endured a disappointing season last term, finishing outside the European places before parting ways with Eddie Howe, despite having tried to convince him to stay on.

Newcastle replaced Howe with 38-year-old Matthias Jaissle, who has been brought in to oversee a rebuild.

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The Magpies have seen several high-profile departures this summer, with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes leaving the club and bringing in significant funds.

The Premier League side have reinvested that money in signing young players such as Bazoumana Toure, Aladji Bamba, Lukas Hornicek, Sean Steur and Ewen Jaouen.

They believe that experience in the engine room is needed, with Bamba and Steur still young prospects, and recently agreed a deal with Marseille for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Dane though turned down the move, something which saw him lose the captain’s armband at Marseille, who wanted to sell.

Despite being snubbed by Hojbjerg, Newcastle are determined to sign an experienced midfielder and view it as their absolute transfer priority.

Linked Club Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Marseille Joao Palhinha Bayern Munich Nicolas Seiwald RB Leipzig Experienced midfielders linked with Newcastle

It has been suggested that the Magpies are looking for a player ready to start in the Premier League straightaway, suggesting age is not the main factor in their choice.

The lack of experience is clearly being reflected in Newcastle’s recent results, with the Magpies winning only one of their last five outings, though all were friendlies.

Questions are likely to be asked about why Newcastle are just weeks away from the closure of the summer transfer window without having signed an experienced midfielder.

Now the Magpies run the real risk of landing a player who was only some way down their target list or not on it at all at the start of the summer.

Newcastle have just made another signing, with the arrival of full-back Amar Dedic, who has been praised by the club’s sporting director for his hunger to prove himself.

Now it remains to be seen what Newcastle do to land the midfielder they want.