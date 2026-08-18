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Anthony Musaba is having a medical at Norwich City today ahead of a season-long loan from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Norwich have been slowly progressing with their summer signings, having already added Bruno Alves, Sam Field, Andre Brooks and Darlin Yongwa to bolster their squad.

Following the appointment of manager Philippe Clement, the Canaries finished in the top half of the Championship last season and will want to make a strong push to reach the playoffs this term.

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emerged on Sunday night in Turkey News of Norwich moving for Musabaand matters have since moved quickly.

He then flew into England to put the finishing touches to his switch to Norwich and everything is on track.

Now Musaba is having his medical with Norwich today before his season-long loan move from Turkish giants Fenerbahce get completed.

The 25-year-old has experience playing in the Championship, having featured 72 times and contributing to 22 goals while at Sheffield Wednesday.

Last term, the Dutch attacker started the season at Samsunspor, but in January signed for Fenerbahce and made 17 Turkish Super Lig appearances, contributing to five goals.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Fenerbahce have made a number of new signings this summer, including Mason Greenwood, and are happy for Musaba to go.

Norwich were not the only English club keen to sign Musaba, as newly promoted Premier League outfit Ipswich Town also showed interest in him last month.

The arrival of Musaba will give Clement another attacking option at the same time as he could come under pressure when it comes to keeping another.

Norwich have just seen striker Mohamed Toure garner interest from Hull City and FC Porto.

Losing Toure would be a big blow and would likely force Norwich back into the market.

The Canaries started the new season with a 2-1 defeat to West Brom Albion in the Championship and will look to bounce back when they travel to Millwall on Saturday.