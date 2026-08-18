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Norwich City star Jakov Medic could be heading towards the exit door this summer, with German sides eager to snatch the defender, though his salary is emerging as a sticking point in a potential deal.

The Canaries brought the Croatian in from Ajax last season, beating off interest from West Brom along the way.

The centre-back, however, endured a frustrating campaign at Carrow Road, with regular first-team opportunities proving elusive.

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The 27-year-old featured in just 16 Championship appearances and has yet to make Philippe Clement’s squad this season.

A departure could therefore materialise this summer, despite Medic having two years remaining on his contract plus an additional one-year extension option.

Norwich are ‘open to loaning’ the Croatian out from Carrow Road, with a number of clubs now lining up to seize the opportunity.

Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga sides are keen to acquire the defender, with Medic also favouring a return to Germany, where he previously flourished, while interest continues to gather from clubs elsewhere.

Club played for Istra Lucko Vinogradar Nurnberg Wehen St Pauli Ajax Bochum Norwich City Clubs Jakov Medic has played for

However, according to German journalist Dennis Bayer, Norwich are ‘not prepared to cover parts of his salary’, with that now emerging as the principal obstacle to a potential agreement.

Whether the interested parties can devise a solution remains unclear, with the wage issue needing to be resolved before Medic can secure an exit.

Norwich could yet soften their stance, with the coming days set to determine how the situation develops and whether the eventual arrangement would be a loan.

The Canaries brought Bruno Alves through the door earlier in the window to add further depth at centre-back.

Meanwhile, Norwich could face an increasingly difficult task keeping Mohamed Toure during the final stretch of the window, with Hull City and FC Porto having made enquiries for the striker.

Clement’s side’s next arrival is expected to be former Sheffield Wednesday star Antony Musaba from Fenerbahce, with an official announcement anticipated soon.