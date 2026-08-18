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Everton and Fulham are ‘insisting on’ signing Genoa’s full-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy before the transfer window closes and a Premier League return ‘is close’.

The right-back came through Arsenal’s academy before moving to Genoa in 2024, where he has gradually become a regular member of the Serie A side’s squad.

Norton-Cuffy featured 27 times in Serie A last season, accumulating 2,215 minutes and contributing three goal involvements.

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The 22-year-old’s performances made him the subject of interest for Premier League clubs including Everton during the winter transfer window, but he ended up staying in Italy.

Juventus were also weighing up a move for the right-back at the time, but their interest ultimately did not lead to a deal.

Norton-Cuffy again emerged as a transfer target for Premier League clubs last month, with Everton and Fulham ‘interested’ in the Genoa star.

Now with fresh developments emerging, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, the Premier League pair are ‘insisting on’ signing Norton-Cuffy, with Everton and Fulham stepping up on their interest.

It is also suggested that, for Norton-Cuffy, a Premier League return ‘is close’, though where he will end up remains unclear.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Everton are looking to strengthen their right-back position following the departure of Seamus Coleman and the Genoa star has emerged as an attractive option for the Toffees.

Fulham, who are set to start their new era under Alvaro Arbeloa, are also looking to strengthen their squad and make an addition at right-back.

It was suggested last month that Everton and Fulham would need to offer a substantial sum to convince Genoa to let go of Norton-Cuffy, who still has three years left on his contract with the Italian side.

It remains to be seen which of the Premier League pair are able to secure the signature of Norton-Cuffy as the new season approaches.

Meanwhile, Everton are also looking to strengthen their attack and are interested in Assane Diao, but the Toffees would need ‘something unpredictable’ to happen to sign the Como winger.

Elsewhere, Fulham have been boosted in their pursuit of Ethan Nwaneri, with the midfielder not being a target for AC Milan despite reports to the contrary, but the Cottagers face competition from Everton again for the Arsenal star.