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Newcastle United have ‘started talks for the transfer’ of teenage Guinea international Ousmane Diabate.

The Magpies have placed a major focus on youth during this summer’s transfer window as they look to get ahead of the curve on player development.

Ewen Jaouen, Bazoumana Toure, Sean Steur, Amar Dedic, Aladji Bamba and Lukas Hornicek have all brought the average age of the squad down and plan for the future.

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Newcastle are focusing on adding experience in the final stretch of the window, with an experienced midfielder now their key priority though, with an acceptance that a steady hand is needed in the engine room.

That though has not meant that work on top talents has stopped and they are now moving for a prospect in Turkey.

According to Turkish journalist Resat Can Ozbudak, Newcastle have ‘started talks for the transfer’ of youngster Diabate, who is on the books at Genclerbirligi.

Diabate operates as a defensive midfielder and is just 18 years old.

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Despite being just 18, he is already a Guinea international, having been capped by the African nation at senior international level.

The Turkish Super Lig side snapped him up at the end of 2025, then registering him in 2026.

How much it might take to take him from Turkey and to St James’ Park remains to be seen, but Newcastle believe he is an impressive prospect.

He ended last season having made a total of seven senior side appearances for Genclerbirligi, including four outings in the Turkish Super Lig and three in the Turkish Cup.

The club also made sure he got game time with their Under-19s side.

Diabate made his senior debut for Guinea in May this year when he turned out in an international friendly against Northern Ireland.

Now all eyes will be on how Newcastle progress their interest in the teenager, having made an approach to kick off talks on a deal to take him to England.