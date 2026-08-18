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Sunderland have put the deal to sign Dayann Methalie ‘on hold’ due to concerns about results from his medical and the defender has headed back to France.

The Black Cats worked hard to agree a fee with Toulouse for the left-back and then flew him into England for a medical.

They were expecting the process to go smoothly and for Methalie, a highly rated defender, to be able to sign a contract at the Stadium of Light.

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There has though been an issue which has arisen in his medical and it is no longer certain that the deal will proceed.

As such, Methalie has for now returned to France and more tests will be needed if the deal is to have a chance of proceeding.

Journalist Phil Smith wrote on X: “Understand Dayann Methalie has returned to France for time being with deal on hold.

“Further medical tests thought to be required before it can proceed.”

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Last season was Methalie’s first at senior level and he quickly hit the ground running and impressed with Toulouse.

The French club drove a hard bargain for the defender, with Sunderland having agreed to pay a fee of €28m plus a further €2m in add-ons.

Coming just before the new Premier League season, the development is an unwelcome one for the Black Cats and there is no clarity on what the issue the club are concerned about is.

They have already seen left-backs depart this summer, with Arthur Masuaku joining Turkish side Konyaspor.

Dennis Cirkin also left and is now on the books at Championship club QPR.

At present, Regis Le Bris can call upon Reinildo in the left-back role, but he badly wants to bring in cover and increase the competition level for the Mozambique international.

It now remains to be seen how Sunderland with respond to the development with Methalie, who has also been interesting other sides, and whether further medical tests could potentially get the deal back on track.

If the Black Cats are forced to switch to alternative targets then they will need to make swift progress, with the clock ticking on the transfer window and the new Premier League campaign approaching.

Update: According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the injury is a back issue, which Toulouse feel should not put the deal at risk, but the two clubs do not agree and more tests will happen in France.