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Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Nottingham Forest have all asked about Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz, as the Eagles attach a price tag to the defender ahead of a possible summer departure.

The 30-year-old has been an influential figure at Selhurst Park since arriving in 2024, quickly establishing himself as an important component of the south London outfit’s set-up.

That influence was evident again last season, with Munoz producing nine goal involvements across 46 appearances in all competitions.

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The Colombian could now be heading towards the exit, with his contract entering its final two years at Selhurst Park and Palace signing Anan Khalaili.

And, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Crystal Palace are prepared to let Munoz depart ‘for a fee around £25m.’

It is suggested that Everton, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham have all asked about Munoz.

With the Eagles prepared to entertain the defender’s departure, the three Premier League clubs could now find themselves competing directly for the Colombian’s signature.

Interested club Boss Nottingham Forest Oliver Glasner Everton David Moyes Tottenham Hotspur Roberto De Zerbi Interested clubs

Munoz’s preference among the interested clubs remains unclear, with none of the trio able to offer him the chance to play in Europe this season.

A move to north London could raise questions over the role the Colombian would command under Roberto De Zerbi, with Spurs already having Pedro Porro as an established presence at right-back; De Zerbi though will want real strength in depth, especially if he can steer Tottenham back into Europe.

Strengthening the right-back role has become a genuine priority for the Toffees this summer, with Celtic star Alistair Johnston and West Ham United‘s Aaron Wan-Bissaka among the alternatives they have examined before Munoz emerged as the latest name on their list.

The Merseyside outfit are also pursuing Barcelona star Hector Fort for the right-back role, although that pursuit could prove complicated with competition continuing to intensify.

Nottingham Forest had made Givairo Read their preferred solution earlier in the window and saw multiple bids rejected by Feyenoord, eventually shelving that pursuit and turning their attention towards Munoz.

The Tricky Trees have also opted to keep hold of Nicolo Savona despite previously being prepared to sanction his departure from the City Ground.

Moving to the City Ground would see Munoz link up with former Palace boss Oliver Glasner.