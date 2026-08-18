Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a potential windfall from Troy Parrott’s proposed move to Real Betis, with optimism that the deal can be sealed, according to journalist Miguel Delaney.

A product of the Spurs academy, the striker headed to the Netherlands on loan with Excelsior, where his displays caught the attention of AZ Alkmaar, who signed him in a £6.7m deal.

The Lilywhites inserted a 20 per cent sell-on clause into the Irishman’s departure, leaving them in line to benefit from any future transfer involving the striker.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 24-year-old has since established himself as a prominent figure in the Dutch outfit’s attack, a rise that has placed him on the radar of several clubs this summer.

West Ham United had made Parrott a priority target, with the Hammers making serious efforts to bring him back to England and bolster their Championship campaign.

The Hammers were ultimately forced to turn elsewhere, however, after failing to find common ground with AZ Alkmaar over a deal.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are now set to sign Joel Piroe from Leeds United to spearhead their attack, with the Dutchman making the move on loan with an option to buy.

Club played for Tottenham Hotspur Millwall Ipswich Town MK Dons Preston North End Excelsior AZ Alkmaar Clubs Troy Parrott has played for

Even with West Ham having withdrawn from the pursuit, Parrott could still secure a move this summer, with Real Betis now at an ‘advanced stage’ in negotiations with AZ Alkmaar and working through the ‘final details’ before an agreement can be sealed.

A deal could materialise in the coming days, with optimism that negotiations will reach a successful conclusion.

That would represent welcome news for Tottenham, who could collect a sizeable sum from Parrott’s next move and put the proceeds towards their own attacking ambitions.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are pursuing Liverpool star Cody Gakpo and Manchester City star Savinho, with Spurs hoping both wingers could potentially make the move to north London before the window closes.

The Lilywhites have been tipped to see their opening offer for Gakpo rejected by the Reds, although they remain intent on finding a route towards an agreement.

Exactly how much Tottenham stand to pocket from Parrott’s potential switch to Real Betis remains unclear, with the figure set to become apparent once the deal takes shape.