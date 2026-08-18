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Couhaib Driouech has been spotted back on the training pitch for PSV Eindhoven, casting further doubt over Rangers‘ refusal to sign him.

Signing wingers before the window closes has been on Derek McInnes’ agenda and Rangers came very close to landing PSV Eindhoven star Driouech but they called the move off.

The Gers managed to agree personal terms with the 24-year-old and he underwent a medical with them last week but his test results failed to satisfy Rangers.

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Rangers were suggested to have found out that Driouech would not be available to play immediately and pulled out of the deal.

PSV’s director of football Earnest Stewart also gave his view regarding the deal where he said that Rangers’ decision to not sign Driouech due to a minor injury left him baffled.

Waar #RangersFC concludeerde dat Couhaib Driouech ongeveer zes weken niet inzetbaar zou zijn, is de buitenspeler inmiddels, enkele dagen na de geklapte deal, alweer op het trainingsveld bij PSV. pic.twitter.com/uLIxrMwuiB — Mounir Boualin (@MounirBoualin) August 18, 2026

The Dutch club also indicated that Driouech is fit to play in the short-term and long-term, and now the winger has been spotted back at PSV Eindhoven training.

He took to the pitch for a training session at the Philips Stadion and his presence raises further questions about Rangers’ decision to call the move off.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Rangers deemed that Driouech would be missing for at least six weeks due to his injury, but the winger being back in the training ground has created a mystery regarding the cancelled deal.

The 24-year-old was a target for Rangers for a long time and they decided to walk away from the deal at the very last moment after beating off several European outfits in the chase for his signature.

The 24-year-old winger has featured 61 times for PSV Eindhoven so far in his career and helped the Dutch outfit lift the Eredivisie title twice including last season.

Following the cancellation of the Driouech deal Rangers have yet to sign a winger and now with two weeks remaining in the window they will have to step up their winger search.

Rangers have been very active in the window bringing in several players but former Gers star Andy Halliday thinks that their recruitment so far has left the squad in an imbalanced state.