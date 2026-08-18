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Rangers are now facing competition from Wolves for the signature of Brighton winger Amario Cozier-Duberry.

Derek McInnes is keen to continue to add to his wide options following the capture of Daisuke Yokota and the collapse of a swoop for Couhaib Driouech.

Rangers had a deal for Driouech virtually completed before they pulled the plug, citing injury concerns, but the winger was back in training with PSV Eindhoven today, raising further question marks.

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The Gers remain keen on Cozier-Duberry and have just seen a second offer for the Brighton man, of £7m, turned down.

Brighton are suggested to want to bring in £10m if the winger goes.

Now matters have become tougher for Rangers as Wolves are looking at a potential swoop for Cozier-Duberry.

Journalist Nizaar Kinsella wrote on X: “Wolves have also recently expressed interest in Amario Cozier-Dubbery as one of many wingers they are considering.”

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

A switch to Molineux may well be one which appeals to Cozier-Duberry, keeping him within English football and also joining a side looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

He impressed at League One level on loan at Bolton Wanderers and Wolves are confident he can handle the Championship.

It remains to be seen if Wolves progress their interest and lodge a bid for Cozier-Duberry in the coming days and weeks.

Wolves are in Championship action this coming weekend as they head to Deepdale to take on Preston North End.

Rangers, having been knocked out of Europa League qualifying, are due to face Czech side Jablonec over two legs for a place in the Conference League league phase.

McInnes is keen to get business done quickly, with Rangers targeting at least three more additions before the window closes in Scotland on 3rd September.