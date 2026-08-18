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Wolves are in the mix for a potential deal for Coventry City star Ellis Simms, with the striker attracting increasing interest from Championship clubs, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Old Gold sanctioned Tolu Arokodare’s move to Ajax on a season-long loan earlier in the window, thinning their options up front.

Another number nine in their ranks, Sasa Kalajdzic could also depart Molineux this summer, having already spent previous seasons away from Wolves.

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As for arrivals in the frontline, Cesar Peixoto’s side have welcomed Raul Jimenez back for their Championship campaign, with the Mexican already having reopened his account with a goal against Blackburn Rovers in the opening league fixture.

Another striker addition had already been on Wolves’ agenda, with the club pursuing Che Adams back in June, although that avenue ultimately came to nothing.

Simms has now emerged as another possibility, with Wolves among the clubs ‘monitoring’ the striker’s situation as they weigh up a potential approach.

The Old Gold will have to fend off competition from fellow Championship clubs for the attacker’s signature, with the outcome of that pursuit set to become clearer in the coming days.

Club Years Everton 2020-2023 Blackpool (loan) 2021 Hearts (loan) 2022 Sunderland (loan) 2022 Coventry City 2023- Ellis Simms’ career history

Coventry are expecting loan proposals to materialise before the window closes, leaving Simms with the prospect of another spell in the Championship.

The 25-year-old plundered 13 Championship goals last season, helping Frank Lampard’s side secure promotion to the Premier League, and that experience could make him an appealing addition for Wolves.

Simms joined Coventry from Everton three years ago and is now entering the final year of his contract, meaning a loan departure from the Midlands could also prompt an extension.

The Sky Blues have recently brought in Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest to further bolster their striking options.

Meanwhile, Wolves are chasing Brighton star Amario Cozier-Duberry as they seek another attacking addition, although Rangers are competing for the winger’s services.