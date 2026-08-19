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Liverpool have agreed a deal to sell Curtis Jones to Inter Milan and the midfielder has been given authorisation to travel to Italy on Thursday.

Inter Milan have made no secret of how keen they are to sign Jones this summer, with boss Cristian Chivu feelng he fits the bill in every aspect.

Liverpool though have been keen to drive a hard bargain, rejecting Inter Milan’s offers, and insisting they will keep the midfielder until his deal expires next summer.

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Now there has been a breakthrough, with Inter Milan set to sign Jones for a fee of €30m plus a further €5m in add-ons.

Liverpool have a ten per cent sell-on clause as part of the agreement, meaning they continue to have a stake in Jones.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the documents have been ‘exchanged and signed’, with the next step the medical.

‘Authorisation to travel’ has been given by Liverpool, with Jones to now fly to Italy on Thursday to undergo his medical with Inter Milan.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Jones has already agreed terms on a five-year contract at the San Siro, which will see him earn €3.5m per year in Italy.

For Liverpool, the sale avoids the prospect of losing Jones on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires.

It does though remove another local boy from the dressing room, hot on the heels of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit last summer.

That may be a concern for some fans and Liverpool will have no Scousers in the first team squad.

Jones will now look to come through his medical checks without an issue and put pen to paper to a contract with the Italian giants.

There is the prospect he could quickly come up against Liverpool, if the Reds are drawn against Inter Milan in the Champions League this season.

He departs having won every domestic trophy available to Liverpool during his period at the club.