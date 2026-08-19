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Burnley have decided to make their move in the race for Southampton and Sheffield United target Anel Ahmedhodzic, with the Clarets lodging an opening bid to lure the defender.

The 27-year-old amassed 114 appearances during his three-year spell at Bramall Lane, contributing 15 goal involvements along the way.

Last summer, the Bosnian bid farewell to the Blades and made the switch to Feyenoord on a contract running until 2029, with Sheffield United receiving around €7m for his departure.

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Ahmedhodzic subsequently made no secret of his view that the Dutch giants had secured his services for a bargain fee.

The centre-back settled into regular action during his debut season with Feyenoord, although an injury ruled him out during the closing stretch of the campaign.

Just a year after leaving England, the Bosnian could now be poised for a return this summer, with Championship clubs lining up for his signature.

The Blades are keen to engineer a reunion at Bramall Lane, while Southampton are also ‘keeping an eye on’ the defender’s situation, with the Clarets having entered the picture as another interested club.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Burnley have now stepped up their pursuit, ‘officially contacting’ Feyenoord regarding a potential deal for Ahmedhodzic, according to Dutch outlet FR12.nl.

The Clarets have also put an opening proposal on the table for the Rotterdam giants to consider, although the amount of the bid is not known.

Whether the Dutch outfit are prepared to part ways with the Bosnian is unclear, while Ahmedhodzic’s own view has yet to come to light.

With Burnley making their intentions clear over Ahmedhodzic, Southampton and Sheffield United may need to sharpen their interest if they are to prevent the Clarets from gaining the upper hand.

Although the Bosnian featured in Feyenoord’s pre-season preparations, he has yet to appear in their new Eredivisie campaign, leaving the door open to a Championship return before the window closes.

His familiarity with the Championship could make his experience valuable to the English sides, with the picture surrounding Ahmedhodzic likely to become clearer soon.

Chris Wilder has recently insisted that Bramall Lane remains an attractive proposition for players, with the Blades looking to entice Ahmedhodzic into a second spell.