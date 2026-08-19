Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Leeds United star Largie Ramazani is considered Valencia’s ‘least bad’ winger option this summer, however Los Che are ‘aiming for something better’ if possible.

The 25-year-old attacker looks to have no future at Elland Road after he was omitted from Daniel Farke’s squad for Leeds’ pre-season tour of the USA, with the winger keen to move on.

Ramazani spent last season on loan at Valencia and is pushing for a return to the Mestalla, having even spoken to several Valencia players about his desire to once again play for Los Che.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

In the last campaign, he made 27 La Liga appearances, contributing seven goal involvements, while also featuring in four Copa del Rey outings.

The 25-year-old is understood to be valued by Valencia CEO Ron Gourlay, who is an admirer of the Leeds man and views him as good value, but head coach Carlos Corberan is less convinced and would prefer another winger added to his squad.

According to Spanish journalist Nacho Sanchis, Ramazani is still viewed as the ‘least bad’ option for Valencia, but at the same time, Los Che are ‘aiming for something better’ than the former Almeria man.

However, the Spanish side are restricted by their spending power, which continues to hold them back in their pursuit of other options.

Winger Harry Wilson Willy Gnonto Noah Okafor Brenden Aaronson Largie Ramazani Dan James Leeds United’s current winger options

Leeds have set an €8m asking price for the Belgian, while there are also understood to be other suitors monitoring Ramazani alongside Valencia.

The 25-year-old winger is pushing from England to make a return to the Mestalla happen, but the Whites are standing firm on their valuation, particularly with two years remaining on his contract.

It remains to be seen whether Valencia can find another winger to bring through the door or whether they will return to Ramazani before the window shuts.

It would well be that a return for Ramazani to Valencia happens late in the window.

Meanwhile, another out-of-favour Leeds attacker, Joel Piroe, has already secured a loan move to West Ham United, with the Whites potentially earning an additional £8m if the Irons secure promotion back to the top flight.