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Celtic are showing ‘concrete interest’ in Southampton defender Yukinari Sugawara, but face competition from PSV Eindhoven and Werder Bremen.

The Japan international is on the books at Southampton, but spent last term on loan in Germany at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Sugawara enjoyed regular playing time at Werder Bremen and impressed enough for the club to want to sign him on a permanent basis, despite warnings they needed to push the price down.

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Werder Bremen are hoping they can snap him up, however a price tag of €7m makes the deal difficult to afford for the cash-strapped German side.

Now Celtic are in the mix for the Japanese and, according to German outlet Absolut Fussball, have shown ‘concrete interest’ in signing him from Southampton.

The Bhoys are joined in the chase by Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, who are also keen on Sugawara.

A move to either club would likely make big sense for the Japan international as they could offer him the chance to play in Europe, which Werder Bremen cannot.

Despite that, the Germans are not waving the white flag in the race just yet.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

It is unclear how much Celtic or PSV Eindhoven might be willing to pay Southampton for Sugawara.

It does appear clear though that the Japan international is unlikely to be spending a season in the Championship.

The right-back featured for Japan at the World Cup this summer, playing in all his country’s games and doing his chances of a summer move no harm.

He headed to Bali after the tournament to unwind and, amid some criticism in Japan, insisted that it was needed to help him reset mentally.

Celtic have been picking up the transfer pace in recent weeks, with the notable signing of Kasper Hogh standing out.

They continue to be hugely active though and qualifying for the Champions League league phase would give Martin O’Neill’s transfer kitty another injection of cash.

Whether Sugawara has a preference in terms of his next club is not known.