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Newcastle United have had contact over a deal for AC Milan striker Christopher Nkunku after he rejected a move to Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Nkunku is not in Ruben Amorim’s plans at the Rossoneri and is widely expected to move on from the San Siro before the window closes.

The 28-year-old arrived at AC Milan from Chelsea just last season, but has been unable to cement his place in the starting eleven, as 17 out of 32 Serie A appearances came as a substitute.

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A move has been floated, with Galatasaray looking to take Nkunku to Turkey to bolster their attacking options.

Moving to Istanbul though is not something Nkunku is keen on and he has rejected that idea in a blow to Galatasaray.

That has opened the door to Newcastle, who have had ‘contacts in these hours’ about signing Nkunku, according to Italian journalist Daniele Longo.

It is unclear if Nkunku is open to the idea of moving back to the Premier League with Newcastle this summer.

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Newcastle signed Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade for big money last summer, however neither failed to make a real impression and the Magpies are keen on Nkunku.

They have also signed several young players during the course of the summer transfer window, but also want to bring in players with experience, something which Nkunku can provide, having previously played in the Premier League.

It is unclear how much AC Milan want in order to part ways with Nkunku this summer, but Newcastle have money to spend.

The Magpies did business with the Rossoneri last summer when they signed Malick Thiaw.

Besides that, Nkunku is not the only AC Milan outcast the Magpies have on their radar, as they are also keen on defender Fikayo Tomori, who has been frozen out at the San Siro, though they could face competition from Coventry City.

Both Nkunku and Tomori played for Chelsea and then moved to AC Milan, and now the pair could make a return to the Premier League with Newcastle.