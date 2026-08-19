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Everton could be able to tempt Aston Villa star Matty Cash to move to the Hill Dickinson with a long-term deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Merseyside club have been fairly sporadic in the summer window so far, even though some new players have arrived.

They are yet to address all problem areas to back David Moyes, who wants a first-choice right-back with the new Premier League season set to begin this week.

Everton’s veteran full-back Seamus Coleman left the club after playing close to 450 games and Nathan Patterson has not gained the trust to become the starting right-back, with exit for the Scotland international possible.

Irish centre-back Jake O’Brien is the go-to right-back for the Toffees, who are determined to sign a new right-back before the transfer window closes.

Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz is on their list, but they are facing significant competition for the Colombian’s signature from several rival Premier League sides.

It has been suggested that Moyes has reservations regarding Munoz’s fit as a pure right-back, as he feels he is better as a wing-back.

Aston Villa season Appearances 2020-21 28 2021-22 40 2022-23 30 2023-24 46 2024-25 38 2025-26 49 Matty Cash’s Aston Villa appearances

And that has propelled the Toffees to shift their focus to another Premier League full-back, in the shape of Villa’s Cash.

While convincing Cash to leave Villa Park and Champions League football could be tough, it is suggested that he ‘could be tempted’ to move to Everton by a long term contract.

At the age of 29, Cash’s next contract could be his last big one in the game and if Everton offer good wages and the promise of long term security, with a lengthier deal, that may well sway him towards a Villa Park exit.

Cash would, it is claimed, cost Everton in the range of £20m.

Unai Emery’s side have already offloaded the likes of Andres Garcia and Kosta Nedeljkovic on loan, and they will need to buy a top-quality right-back before they can allow Cash’s departure.

The 29-year-old right-back’s current deal runs for three more years at Villa Park, meaning he does already have some security.

Whether Everton will go in with an offer to convince Villa and Cash to move in the remainder of the summer window remains to be seen.