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Crystal Palace and Fulham have been namechecked as still keen on Paris FC’s Senegal international Moustapha Mbow, though Sevilla have now also entered the race and made him an ‘absolute priority’.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a pivotal presence in the Paris FC set-up and clocked regular game time for the capital club in Ligue 1 last term.

The centre-back also featured in Senegal’s preliminary World Cup squad, although he ultimately fell short of a place in the final tournament party.

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With two years remaining on his contract, Mbow could now be approaching a crossroads at Paris FC, with interest in his services gathering momentum across Europe.

The Senegal international has been linked with English sides, with suggestions dating back to May that Crystal Palace, West Ham and Fulham had all made approaches for him.

With West Ham since relegated, their chances look uncertain, but Fulham and Crystal Palace have been namechecked as suitors again by Africa Foot.

Sevilla though have now pushed themselves into the chase and made Mbow an ‘absolute priority’ signing.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Mbow’s ‘discipline and positional awareness’ have impressed Sevilla sporting director Jose Ignacio Navarro, with the club believed to have ‘reached an agreement’ with the centre-back, although no deal has yet been struck with Paris FC.

The Spanish outfit’s firm interest could accelerate the next moves surrounding Mbow in the coming days, leaving Crystal Palace and Fulham with a decision to make over pushing forward their interest.

At Palace, Maxence Lacroix has already departed for Chelsea earlier in the window, leaving the Eagles with a vacancy to address at centre-back, and Mbow could offer one solution, with the prospect of Europa League football adding another card to Palace’s hand.

The south London outfit have also been linked with another centre-back in Tiago Gabriel, although Lecce remain resolute over their valuation.

Fulham are undergoing something of a revamp under Alavaro Arbeola and Mbow may be tempted by the idea of playing at Craven Cottage.

Mbow is rated at around €9m and the race for his signature is heating up.