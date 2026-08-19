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Rangers boss Derek McInnes has lavished praise on ‘athletic and energetic full-back’ Kosta Nedeljkovic, who has joined the club on loan from Aston Villa.

The Gers have added several new faces to the squad to provide more options to McInnes, as the club will want to make a stronger push to win silverware this term.

Nedeljkovic has joined Rangers from Premier League outfit Aston Villa on loan, which could become permanent as it contains an obligation to buy ‘based on appearances’.

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McInnes has labelled Nedeljkovic an ‘athletic and energetic full-back’, who will strengthen the squad in both attack as well as defence.

Rangers manager believes that Nedeljkovic is a talented full-back with high-level experience, having played in England, Germany, and featuring for his national team Serbia.

McInnes said on Rangers’ official site: “Kosta is a talented young player who we are really pleased to bring to the club.

“He has already gained some valuable experience at a high level in England and Germany, as well as representing Serbia internationally.

Right-back Age Dujon Sterling 26 Ross McCrorie 28 Kosta Nedeljkovic 20 Rangers’ right-back options

“Kosta is an athletic and energetic full-back who is keen to get forward, but he also has a real desire to defend and compete, and he will further strengthen a key area for us.

“I look forward to welcoming Kosta to Rangers, and working with him moving forward.”

The Serbian gives McInnes another right-back option, with Dujon Sterling and Ross McCrorie not completely convincing in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Nedeljkovic began his career at Serbian side Red Star Belgrade’s youth system, then joined Aston Villa first on loan in 2023, before making the move permanent in 2024.

He went straight back on loan to Red Star Belgrade in 2024, and last summer was again sent out on loan, this time to German club RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old endured a difficult campaign due to several injuries, making only five Bundesliga appearances, and RB Leipzig decided not to trigger the option to buy clause included in his contract.

Rangers will not stop at Nedeljkovic and want more fresh faces in through the door in the coming weeks.