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Everton are showing interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Jean-Matteo Bahoya, but they face competition from fellow Premier League suitors, according to journalist Ed Aarons.

The Toffees brought back Tyrique George from Chelsea after his loan with them last season and have already added Brenan Johnson to their right flank.

David Moyes still wants to add to his left winger department and he is interested in bringing back Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, but a deal has not been done yet.

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The club have Como winger Assane Diao on their radar, but they will need something unpredictable to sign him, as the Serie A outfit do not want to sell him this summer.

Everton have also made a verbal offer of €35m plus €5m to Galatasaray for their 26-year-old winger Baris Alper Yilmaz and the Turkish club will not stand in his way if the player wants to move, if their price is met.

Now with less than two weeks remaining in the window, the Merseyside outfit are keen to bring in a winger target and their search has led them to Germany.

It has been claimed that Everton are among the suitors of Eintracht Frankfurt’s 21-year-old French winger Bahoya, who ‘has been clocked as the fastest player in the Bundesliga’.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

However, they are facing competition from unknown Premier League outfits to land Bahoya, who has three years left on his deal with the Bundesliga club.

The young winger came through the academy set-up of French outfit Angers and earned a move to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2024 after impressing in Ligue 1.

Bahoya has yet to establish himself as a regular in Eintracht Frankfurt’s starting lineup and last season he featured a total of 37 times, including eight times in the Champions League.

The young winger made eight goal contributions last season and caught the eye with his speed.

Now despite interest from Everton, it remains to be seen whether the German outfit will be ready to sanction the France Under-21 international’s departure so close to transfer deadline day.

Everton will begin their campaign against Crystal Palace at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to bring a winger before the game.