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Everton are facing competition for Amine Gouiri from Sevilla, who want to take the Marseille attacker to La Liga on loan.

The Toffees have found scoring goals to be a real challenge in recent seasons, with Richard Keys taking aim at the Toffees recruitment team.

This summer while Tyrique George has been kept permanently and Brennan Johnson added, Everton still know there is work needed in the final third.

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A number of options are being explored to try to hand David Moyes more cutting edge in the final third before the transfer window closes.

Everton recently tried to rekindle their interest in Como winger Assane Diao, but it has been suggested that they will need ‘something unpredictable to happen’ for the Serie A side to agree to sell.

Interest has also been shown in Marseille’s Gouiri, who operates as a striker and a winger and has a record of scoring goals in French football.

There could be an opportunity, with Marseille needing to offload players to balance the books this summer and the Algeria international available for the right price.

Club played for Lyon Nice Rennes Marseille Clubs Amine Gouiri has played for

Everton though are now facing competition from La Liga, where Sevilla are closely tracking the situation of the attacker, according to Spanish journalist Joel Mendez.

Sevilla are seeking to sign Gouiri on a loan agreement and hope Marseille’s need to offload players will help.

That does though open the door for Everton, who could offer a permanent deal, to come in and rival Sevilla.

Gouiri missed a big part of the previous campaign due to a shoulder injury, but managed to net eight times while laying on three assists in his 22 league outings.

The Algeria international has also been linked with Atletico Madrid and Lazio.

The Toffees are also keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Jean-Matteo Bahoya, who is also wanted by other, unnamed Premier League sides.

Moyes’ side are claimed in Turkey to have made a verbal offer to Galatasaray for Baris Alper Yilmaz, and it remains to be seen whether they can find an agreement with the Turkish giants before the transfer window closes.