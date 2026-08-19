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Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are staying in touch over a deal for winger Bradley Barcola and ‘exchanges between the two clubs are regular’.

The Reds brought in Victor Munoz after hijacking his move to Newcastle United, who were close to getting their hands on the Spaniard.

Liverpool club legend Mohamed Salah joined Trabzonspor, while Dutch forward Cody Gakpo could also leave the Merseyside club.

Tottenham Hotspur have made a bid for the Netherlands winger, which has a good chance of being rejected by the Premier League giants, but they are still expected to push for the transfer.

The Reds are keen on bringing in two wide attackers before the window shuts down, and are keen on PSG’s wing pair Barcola and Mbaye, who are on their way out of the Parc des Princes.

Andoni Iraola’s side have already agreed on personal terms with the teenage Senegalese winger, while Barcola remains keen on an Anfield move.

The Reds, though, have been taking their time on a deal for the France international, with around two weeks to go in the ongoing window.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Liverpool have been in regular contact with the Champions League winners for the 23-year-old winger, according to French journalist Abdellah Boulma as ‘exchanges between the two clubs are regular’.

And it has been suggested that the Parisians are firm on their €140m asking price for Barcola to sanction his departure.

PSG have signed the likes of Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres and Mika Godts, on top of having some of the best wingers in their squad already.

Barcola played fewer than 3,000 minutes last term despite playing close to 50 games in all competitions, but still managed to contribute to 20 goals.

The France international wants to play regularly and is keen on moving to Anfield, in the case the Reds are able to reach an agreement with the Parisian giants.

Whether the Premier League giants are willing to match PSG’s eye-watering asking price for Barcola in the coming days, with their league season set to begin on Sunday against the Magpies.