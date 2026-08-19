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Aston Villa have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Joao Palhinha, who favours a return to Portugal, with Benfica ramping up their efforts to sign him.

Palhinha was instrumental in helping Tottenham Hotspur preserve their Premier League status last season, prompting Roberto De Zerbi to push for his return.

However, Spurs were unwilling to meet Bayern Munich’s asking price and tried to negotiate a lower fee, but their efforts ultimately came to nothing.

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Since then, the 31-year-old has been a subject of interest for Aston Villa, who have been looking to strengthen their midfield following the departures of Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans.

It was suggested last month that the Villa Park outfit signing Palhinha on loan from Bayern Munich was a ‘strong possibility’.

Another Premier League club interested in the midfielder are Newcastle United, but the Portuguese communicated that he prefers joining Aston Villa over the Magpies, handing the Villans a major boost.

However, with fresh developments emerging, it now appears the Villa Park outfit’s hopes of signing the 31-year-old have been dented.

Interested club League Benfica Primeira Liga Aston Villa Premier League Newcastle United Premier League Chasing Joao Palhinha

According to Portuguese journalist Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto, Palhinha favorably views a return to Portugal, despite strong interest from England, ‘with family factors weighing heavily in the decision’.

It has been suggested that Benfica are ramping up their efforts to sign the 31-year-old midfielder, with optimism growing over a potential deal.

The Portuguese side have offered €15m plus €5m in bonuses to Bayern Munich for Palhinha.

The Bayern Munich star already has a preliminary agreement with both Aston Villa and Benfica, leaving his next destination uncertain.

The jury is now out on whether Aston Villa can make a compelling enough case to convince Palhinha to postpone a return to Portugal.

Meanwhile, out-of-favour winger Leon Bailey ‘has been offered’ to long-term suitors Ajax, who are considering a move for the Jamaican.

Elsewhere, Everton could tempt Villa defender Matty Cash to move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium by offering him a long-term contract.