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Former Leeds United star Junior Firpo could be heading towards the Real Betis exit this summer, with his future in Seville ‘up in the air’.

The 30-year-old arrived at Elland Road in 2021 from Barcelona, joining during Marco Bielsa’s tenure at the helm.

The Dominican Republic international endured relegation with the Whites during the 2022/23 season, but unlike many of his then team-mates, such as Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison, stayed put and ultimately played his part in helping them regain their Premier League status in the 2024/25 campaign.

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Following the expiration of his contract last summer, Firpo opted to bid farewell to the Peacocks despite their efforts to keep him in Yorkshire.

During his Leeds spell, the left-back chipped in with 28 goal involvements in 119 appearances while also carrying out his defensive duties.

Firpo subsequently retraced his steps to boyhood club Real Betis on a three-year contract, bringing him back to La Liga.

However, the reunion with the Spanish outfit has fallen short of expectations, with persistent injuries disrupting his rhythm and restricting him to just 832 minutes across 12 La Liga appearances.

Club Years Real Betis 2015-2019 Barcelona 2019-2021 Leeds United 2021-2025 Real Betis 2025- Junior Firpo’s career history

Firpo could now part ways with Real Betis before the window closes, with his future ‘up in the air’, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Betis.

The La Liga outfit are open to sanctioning the left-back’s departure should a suitable proposal arrive.

Offloading Firpo, however, could prove anything but straightforward, with his substantial salary potentially becoming a stumbling block for interested parties.

Real Betis will therefore have to navigate that financial obstacle carefully before they can pave the way for the Dominican’s departure.

Leeds are unlikely to want Firpo back, with Gabriel Gundmundsson having flourished as their new left-back.

Real Betis are currently focused on finalising Troy Parrott’s arrival, with the striker’s switch to Seville also poised to deliver a windfall to Tottenham Hotspur through their sell-on clause.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke’s side have seen two departures confirmed today, with Sebastiaan Bornauw joining Hamburg and Joel Piroe heading to West Ham United.