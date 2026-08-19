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Leeds United stand to bank another £8m from Joel Piroe’s move to West Ham United, if the Hammers are promoted back to the Premier League this season.

Piroe fired in 19 goals in the Championship as Leeds won promotion, but Whites boss Daniel Farke quickly concluded he needed other attacking options in the Premier League.

Leeds could add another striker this summer and Piroe has been expected to depart, though the club played hardball on their asking price.

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West Ham recently moved for Piroe after seeing efforts to sign Troy Parrott hit choppy waters and quickly entered advanced talks with Leeds.

A deal was agreed between the two clubs that will see Piroe join West Ham on loan and the hitman passed his medical with the Hammers on Tuesday.

West Ham will sign Piroe on a permanent basis if they win promotion, but it has been unclear exactly what the terms of the deal are for Leeds from a financial standpoint.

Now it has emerged that the total package of the deal is worth £12m, according to journalist Zinny Boswell.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

However, it appears £4m of that total is a loan fee for the season, which Leeds will receive now.

If West Ham win promotion back to the Premier League then Leeds will get another £8m from the permanent sale of Piroe.

Leeds had initially been looking for a permanent sale of the striker for a fee of £16m.

For West Ham, landing Piroe is bringing in a proven goalscorer at Championship level and they will hope to see him repeat his understanding with Manor Solomon.

He could well be in line to make his West Ham debut this weekend when the Hammers welcome London rivals Charlton Athletic to the London Stadium.

Leeds will want to see Piroe help fire the Hammers to promotion to bring in another £8m to the Elland Road coffers, but they are getting an instant boost with a loan fee and taking him off the wage bill.