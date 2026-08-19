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Arsenal have reached an agreement for defender Ezri Konsa with Aston Villa, with his medical scheduled for Thursday, according to journalist Matt Law.

The Gunners have been slowly progressing in the summer transfer window, and have signed midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, winger Christos Tzolis and released goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

But Arsenal have been looking to add more defensive cover to the backline following William Saliba’s back injury during the World Cup.

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Mikel Arteta’s side also explored the chances to bring in ex-Liverpool man Jarell Quansah, but now they are going for other targets.

Konsa impressed at Aston Villa and with England at the World Cup, and became Arsenal’s top target for a potential move to the Emirates.

Now, it has been suggested that an agreement has been reached between Aston Villa and Arsenal for the 28-year-old versatile defender for a deal worth £50m, with a ‘medical due’ for Thursday.

The Villans have seen several key players leave this summer and will now need to find the right personnel to potentially replace the England star, who is keen on making a move to the Gunners.

Centre-back options Victor Lindelof Ezri Konsa Tyrone Mings Pau Torres Modou Cisse Aston Villa’s centre-back options

Konsa arrived at Aston Villa from Brentford in the summer of 2019 and still has two years left on his current contract at Villa Park.

The 28-year-old made 34 Premier League appearances last term and also captained the side on a few occasions during the season.

The English centre-back is a key member of manager Unai Emery’s side and though Arsenal are believed to be paying less than the club’s £60m valuation, he could join the Gunners this week.

Konsa has long been marked out as a top performer and was labelled a ‘Rolls-Royce’ of a player by Dean Smith.

Arsenal are due to visit Liverpool in early November and that will be a fixture Konsa will relish, having dubbed Anfield ‘iconic’.

Konsa might not be the only defender to leave Aston Villa this summer, as Everton are pushing to sign right-back Matty Cash.

Aston Villa have been active in the transfer market, and they have already signed Zion Suzuki, Matteo Ruggeri, Joao Gomes, and Johan Manzambi to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

But with the departure of Konsa, the Villans will need to bring in reinforcements before the summer transfer window shuts.