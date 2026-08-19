George Wood/Getty Images

Torino president Urbano Cairo ‘has not yet given the green light’ for the club to proceed and sign Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Leeds signed Perri from Lyon in the hope that he would take the number 1 goalkeeper spot, but he failed to impress Daniel Farke and lost his spot in the side to Karl Darlow.

The Brazilian custodian has been linked with a move out of Elland Road throughout this summer and Torino have been on his tail since the early days of the window.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Leeds have agreed a deal with Torino for Perri to join on loan with an option to buy and James Trafford’s arrival was set to unlock it.

However, further delay came when it was revealed that the goalkeeper was recovering from a minor injury and would travel to Turin to complete the move once fit.

A new twist came in his transfer saga as Marseille contacted Perri’s camp regarding a potential move and the Brazilian decided to take time before he commits his future.

The Turin outfit refused to lose hope, as they were confident on getting the deal over the line before Sunday evening, but the things have not gone according to plan.

Goalkeeper Age Diego Mascardi 19 Alberto Paleari 33 Franco Israel 26 Torino’s goalkeepers

Perri’s agent is in Italy trying to find a solution for his move with the Torino representatives, and the Leeds star is waiting to get clear idea about his future.

Now the reason for the delay has emerged as, according to Italian outlet Cuore Toro, Torino’s president Cairo has ‘not yet given the final green light to unblock the deal’.

The deal could prove to be an expensive one for Torino, who are paying a €1m loan fee to Leeds, while the option to buy is then set at a whopping €14m.

Such an option to buy fee is substantial for Torino, but it is still not clear why exactly the club’s president has not signed off on the deal.

Perri will want a resolution to his future soon as he has little chance of regular game time if he stays at Elland Road.