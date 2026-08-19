Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool defensive talent Ifeanyi Ndukwe is ‘on the verge’ of joining Levante and he is expected to travel to Spain soon.

Ndukwe came through the academy system of Austria Vienna and he made his first team debut last season for them.

Premier League giants Liverpool agreed to a deal with Austria Vienna during the winter transfer window and this summer he completed his move.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Merseyside giants paid a hefty fee in the region of £2.6m for the centre-back and he was part of Andoni Iraola’s pre-season training.

Ndukwe featured in four pre-season games for Liverpool, which suggests the impact he has been able to make on Iraola in a short time, but due to the issues with his work permit, he is unable to feature for the Reds this year.

Liverpool are looking to send Ndukwe on a loan to a team similar to them in playing so that he can continue his development, which was confirmed by the young centre-back’s agent Georg Lederer.

Ndukwe has no shortage of admirers, with clubs from Spain, Germany, Denmark and France showing interest in him and Liverpool have been working closely with the players’ camp to find him a suitable destination.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Now according to Sky Sport Austria journalist Eric Niederseer, Ndukwe is now very close to joining Spanish side Levante and he is soon expected to travel to Spain to complete his transfer.

Liverpool are discussing a loan deal with La Liga outfit Levante for the 18-year-old, but the deal will have no option to buy clause in it.

If everything goes alright, Ndukwe will join Levante and the Reds will be hoping that the young centre-back will get regular game time under his belt to gain experience at senior level.

Liverpool, in order to beef up their defence, have brought in Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes this summer and also agreed to a deal with Barcelona to sign Ronald Araujo on loan with the option to make the Uruguayan’s stay permanent next summer.

They have also reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain 18-year-old winger Ibrahim Mbaye regarding a five-year deal but have to agree to a deal with the French outfit.