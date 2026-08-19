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QPR star Rayan Kolli is not being chased by Portsmouth, though the R’s are looking to move him on before the window closes.

Kolli joined the Hoops’ academy and spent roughly a decade developing through their youth ranks before breaking into the first team mix.

The 21-year-old signed his first professional contract with QPR in January 2023 and has since made 56 senior appearances for the Championship side.

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In the last Championship season, the Algerian striker made 23 appearances for QPR, while scoring five goals in the process.

Recognising the youngster’s potential, the Hoops handed Kolli a long-term contract last year, although its exact length has not been disclosed.

QPR though are looking to make major changes this summer and Kolli has been earmarked as a fringe player who can be moved on.

It does not appear though that a switch to Fratton Park with Portsmouth is on the agenda for the attacker.

Opponents Competition Lincoln City (A) Championship Bristol City (A) Championship Derby County (H) Championship Portsmouth’s next three games

Asked if Portsmouth are chasing Kolli, journalist Alan Nixon wrote on his Patreon: “QPR say no.”

It remains to be seen which clubs are showing an interest in the attacker and what terms QPR are looking for to sanction his exit.

Portsmouth are strengthening and recently brought in Benjamin Arthur on loan from Brentford to add to their defensive options.

Abu Kamara’s return has been an eye-catching move from Pompey, while Daniel Bielica will be aiming to make an impact between the sticks.

Portsmouth kicked off the new Championship season by suffering a 3-1 loss at home to QPR and will be keen to bounce back this coming weekend when they head to league new boys Lincoln City.

QPR meanwhile will welcome another newly promoted side, Bolton Wanderers, to Loftus Road.