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Cardiff City striker Roko Simic is close to joining German side Magdeburg after the two clubs ‘reached an agreement’ on an initial loan deal.

Simic joined Cardiff City in August 2024 from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, signing a four-year contract with the Championship side.

The forward was very close to joining Sunderland, having arrived in England to undergo a medical on Wearside, before Cardiff City hijacked the deal.

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Despite joining the Bluebirds back in 2024, the Croatian attacker is yet to make a senior appearance for Cardiff City and has been sent on multiple loan spells.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruher in Germany.

The attacker failed to impress at the German club, where he scored only three goals and provided one assist in 26 appearances, most of which came from the bench.

His displays though have been enough to draw the interest of another 2. Bundesliga club, with Magdeburg keen on him.

Club played for Lokomotiva Zagreb Red Bull Salzburg Liefering Zurich Cardiff City Kortrijk Karlsruher Clubs Roko Simic has played for

According to German journalist Dennis Bayer, Simic is close to joining Magdeburg after an agreement was reached in principle between the two clubs.

It has been suggested that the proposed move will be a loan deal with an option to buy, but the deal is ‘not done’ yet.

The two clubs still have some work to do on the structure of the agreement before it can be finalised.

Nevertheless, it has also been suggested that the Croatian attacker is set to undergo a medical with the German club today.

It remains to be seen when the Bluebirds will officially sanction the departure of Simic.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City, who are looking for a midfielder, are yet to make contact over Melle Meulensteen, with Go Ahead Eagles having no intention of selling him.