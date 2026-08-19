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Liverpool talent Kieran Morrison, who has now finalised a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday, trained with his new team-mates today, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Morrison has been expected to move on from Liverpool this summer on a temporary basis to clock up experience.

The teenager’s ability to play across multiple positions in midfield made him an attractive prospect for several sides, but he is heading to League One with Sheffield Wednesday.

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There was speculation that Eredivisie side Groningen were also keen on the Liverpool talent, but that talk was later played down.

Morrison’s move to Sheffield Wednesday has not yet been announced, however it does very much look over the line.

The Liverpool talent trained with his new team-mates earlier today, ahead of the weekend.

The youngster joined Liverpool after coming through the ranks at rivals Manchester United and has since earned senior international recognition with Northern Ireland.

He made his debut for his country in a friendly against Guinea and will be keen to build on that appearance, with regular first-team football likely to be important to his international ambitions this season.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

The 19-year-old featured in three friendlies for Liverpool in pre-season, scoring against Sunderland and further highlighting his potential.

The Owls will hope that Morrison can help them push to win instant promotion from League One this season.

Sheffield Wednesday have made a good start to the new season, by defeating Bolton Wanderers in the first round of the EFL Cup and securing a 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient in their League One opener.

Meanwhile, Norwich City are set to bring former Sheffield Wednesday attacker Anthony Musaba back to England from Fenerbahce.

Elsewhere, defender Sil Swinkels has revealed that being reunited with former Aston Villa team-mate Louie Barry has helped him settle in at the Yorkshire club.