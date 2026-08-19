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Stoke City are expected to register George Hirst in time for him to feature against Southampton in the Championship this weekend, according to journalist Jacob Tanswell.

The Sheffield-born forward arrived at Ipswich Town initially on loan from Leicester City in 2023, then joined the club permanently in July the same year.

Last term, the 27-year-old made 42 Championship appearances and scored eleven goals while also chipping in with four assists in the process.

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Stoke City have invested in the squad during the summer transfer window and have signed Djibril Soumare, Josh Griffiths, Luke Graham, Svante Ingelsson and Ethan Galbraith.

The Potters have been working on adding another goal threat and the club were tracking Hirst for a long period of time, but they also had other options lined up.

Now, Stoke City and Ipswich Town have agreed on a £10m deal to send striker Hirst to the Bet365 Stadium this summer transfer window.

They are putting Hirst through his medical today to get him registered to be able to play against Southampton on Saturday.

Game Competition Southampton (A) Championship Hull City (H) EFL Cup Wolves (A) Championship Stoke City’s next three games

The Scottish hitman will bring a wealth of experience to boss Mark Robins’ side, having played more than 100 games in the Championship and contributing to 28 goals.

It remains to be seen whether Robins chooses to start Hirst at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Following last season’s disappointing 17th-place finish, Stoke City will want to climb up the table this term, but started the season with a 2-1 loss to Swansea City.

With now eighth being enough to secure a playoff spot in the Championship, Hirst will be hopeful the Potters can make a real promotion push.

In that regard, the trip to Southampton, who are widely expected to be in the promotion shake-up, will be a good test for Stoke City.

Now all eyes are on when the Potters officially announce the arrival of Hirst, as he looks to come through his medical checks without an issue.