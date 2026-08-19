Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Leeds United’s new signing Nico Elvedi has revealed that Switzerland team-mate Noah Okafor had a role in convincing him to move to Elland Road.

The Whites have been looking to sign another centre-back ever since Sebastiaan Bornauw, who has now joined Hamburg on a season-long loan, became keen to leave the Yorkshire club in search of regular playing minutes.

Leeds have now secured the signature of Elvedi for £8.5m, with the defender signing a three-year contract with the Premier League outfit.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Swiss centre-back knows Daniel Farke from their time together at Borussia Monchengladbach, while the Elland Road outfit have been keen on the 29-year-old since June.

Elvedi revealed that he spoke with national team team-mate Okafor about Leeds before making his move, with the forward telling him positive things about the club and their supporters.

The defender also expressed his happiness about joining the Whites.

Speaking to LUTV (0:51), he said: “I talked with Noah a little bit and he told me only good things about the club and the fans.

Squad member Club Aurele Amenda Coventry City Johan Manzambi Aston Villa Granit Xhaka Sunderland Dan Ndoye Nottingham Forest Noah Okafor Leeds United Nico Elvedi Leeds United Zeki Amdouni Burnley Switzerland squad members in England

“Happy to be here.”

The Swiss centre-back admitted that conversations with Okafor at the World Cup helped influence his decision to join Leeds.

The defender also revealed that he spoke with Farke before making the move, while stressing that his familiarity with the boss was a ‘big point’ for his move.

Asked whether Okafor had helped him make his decision, he said: “Yes, a little bit. We talked a little bit at the World Cup about this club.

“I also talked with the manager. I know him as well.

“He is also a big point for this change.”

Leeds will be hoping that the addition of Elvedi can help strengthen their backline and push the club towards higher ambitions.

Meanwhile, Leeds’ new signing between the posts, James Trafford, has been impressed with the Whites’ relentless desire to improve and believes the club are moving in the right direction.

Elsewhere, the Yorkshire club will receive another £8m from Joel Piroe’s move to West Ham United if the Hammers secure promotion to the Premier League this season.