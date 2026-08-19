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Wolves have a ‘total agreement’ with French side Rennes for the signature of midfielder Jordan James.

The Molineux outfit are bidding to make further additions to the squad before the window closes at the start of September, while there could still be more player exits.

Now they have zeroed in on a midfielder who played in the Championship last season in the shape of James.

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James spent last term on loan at Leicester City, but as part of a struggling Foxes side could not stop them sliding down into League One.

The relegation did the Wales international no harm though and he has had interest from a number of sides over the course of the summer.

Premier League sides Everton, Fulham and Crystal Palace were all credited with holding an interest in James, while the Cottagers were then suggested to be advanced in their pursuit, something they later denied.

Wolves then started to make progress on a deal for James as they entered the mix.

Now, according to French journalist Benjamin Quarez, there is a ‘total agreement’ between Rennes and Wolves on a deal for James.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The midfielder will move to Molineux on loan for the season, while Wolves also have an option to buy included in the agreement.

Wolves are paying a loan fee for James, but the amount of the fee and the option to buy are unclear.

James has already headed to be put through his medical paces by Wolves ahead of signing on the dotted line at Molineux.

Wolves are due to travel to Preston North End this Saturday in the Championship and it remains to be seen if they can do the deal in time for James to be in the mix to feature.

The move could place some doubt over the future of midfielder Fer Lopez, who has been keen to return to Spain with Celta Vigo.

Lopez spent the second half of last term with the Spanish side, who have been trying to bring him back, but struggled to convince Wolves.