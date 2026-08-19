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The chances of Al Hilal making a stronger push to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Savinho have increased due to Chelsea‘s stance on Pedro Neto.

Neto arrived at Chelsea from Wolves in the summer of 2024, but his future at Stamford Bridge has been in doubt in the ongoing transfer window.

Al Hilal, who have signed Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United this summer, hold a strong interest in bringing the Portuguese attacker to the Saudi Pro League.

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It is believed that Neto has also agreed personal terms with Al Hilal, who consider the 26-year-old winger a priority target to strengthen their squad.

However, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, Chelsea ‘would like to keep’ hold of Neto, with Xabi Alonso happy with the player.

As such, the prospect of Neto remaining at Stamford Bridge for this season is a very real one.

The development will come in as bad news for Tottenham, as if Neto stays at Chelsea, Al Hilal will step up their interest in Manchester City star Savinho, who Spurs are trying to sign.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Spurs have been working on finding a solution to bring Savinho to the N17 this summer, but Al Hilal regard him as a ‘strong alternative’ to bolster their squad and are expected to move for him.

In late July, the Lilywhites also faced competition from Serie A duo AC Milan and Roma, but both clubs backed off due to Manchester City’s valuation of Savinho.

Spurs have been free-spending under manager Roberto De Zerbi this summer and are expected to make some statement signings in the attacking third before the transfer window closes.

Savinho is not the only attacker Tottenham are keen on as they continue to chase Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo.

De Zerbi though does not see the pair as alternatives to each other and wants to sign both.

Al Hilal will continue to work on signing Neto, but may soon switch their focus to Savinho.