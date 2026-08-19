Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Newcastle United are edging towards welcoming Ousmane Diabate as their latest signing, with the midfielder having travelled to England to undergo his medical and put the finishing touches on his move.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Turkish outfit Genclerbirligi last season, putting himself firmly on the radar of several clubs.

The Guinea international accumulated 397 minutes across seven appearances last term and has already been handed a starting berth in Genclerbirligi’s opening game of the new campaign against Fenerbahce.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Diabate’s potential summer departure first surfaced earlier last month, when Newcastle emerged among the clubs tracking his progress.

Brentford were also among the Premier League sides to show interest, while Besiktas and Trabzonspor entered the picture as Diabate’s emergence continued to draw attention.

The Magpies recently intensified their pursuit, opening negotiations with Genclerbirligi over a deal for the teenager.

Those efforts have now borne fruit, with the Tyneside outfit reaching an agreement with Genclerbirligi and moving the transfer towards its final stages.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

According to Turkish journalist Resat Can Ozbudak, Diabate has ‘travelled to England’ to undergo his medical and complete the remaining formalities before putting pen to paper with Newcastle.

An official announcement could follow in the coming days, putting the midfielder in Newcastle colours, although the exact transfer fee and contractual terms remain undisclosed.

Diabate’s arrival would further strengthen the Magpies’ commitment to nurturing emerging talent, while the extent of his opportunities under Matthias Jaissle will be one to watch.

The Magpies have placed a clear emphasis on youth this summer, bringing in the likes of Ewen Jaouen, Bazoumana Toure, Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba with Diabate now poised to become the latest addition to that collection.

However, the Tyneside outfit now want an experienced midfield addition before the window closes, with such a move understood to remain on their agenda.

Who they end up bringing in remains to be seen, but it has not stopped the work on other deals, such as the capture of Diabate.