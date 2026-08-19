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Italian side Fiorentina have no intention of selling full-back Dodo to Nottingham Forest if their terms are not met.

Forest are in the market for a new full-back, having intently chased Feyenoord’s Givairo Read, but come up short in the push to sign the Dutchman, with multiple offers rejected.

Now Oliver Glasner’s side look to have zeroed in on Fiorentina’s Dodo, who is available to move for the right price.

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Dodo has been looked at by a number of clubs this summer, including Newcastle United, though they have now signed Amar Dedic from Benfica.

Nottingham Forest have held interest in Dodo since earlier this summer and are now making a real push to bring him to the City Ground.

La Viola sporting director Fabio Paratici values Dodo at over €10m.

And, according to Italian outlet Firenze Viola, Fiorentina are clear that ‘if the agreed price is not met, Dodo will not leave’.

Club played for Country Coritiba Brazil Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine Vitoria Guimaraes Portugal Fiorentina Italy Clubs Dodo has played for

Fiorentina would be happy to keep hold of the defender if they cannot bring in what they feel is his clear valuation.

The 27-year-old Brazilian was snapped up by Fiorentina from Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2022.

He came through the youth set-up in his native Brazil at Coritiba, before then moving to the Ukraine.

Last term, Dodo clocked a substantial 47 appearances for Fiorentina across all competitions and had five goal involvements.

The defender picked up seven yellow cards in Serie A in the process.

Dodo has just a year left on his current deal at Fiorentina, making a sale this summer the best outcome for La Viola, though they are staying firm on their price.

Now it remains to be seen if Nottingham Forest will meet the Italians’ demands.