Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic ‘are being offered’ a host of goalkeeper options as their search for a new custodian continues, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Martin O’Neill has been left with two senior options in the goalkeeper department in the form of Viljami Sinisalo and Ross Doohan after Kasper Schmeichel decided to retire following the end of last season.

Celtic brought back Doohan from Aberdeen last summer and he has yet to feature for the Bhoys since returning to his boyhood club, while Sinisalo is currently the first choice for O’Neill.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 24-year-old Finnish goalkeeper so far has featured in all four games for Celtic this season and has managed to keep three clean sheets.

Signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing window to provide competition to Sinisalo is a major priority for Celtic boss O’Neill and the club have explored deals for several potential options.

Celtic are yet though to make a signing between the sticks and they are being offered a host of options by agents as they decide what to do.

The Bhoys made a move for Las Palmas custodian Dinko Horkas earlier in the window, but the Spanish side’s high valuation of the goalkeeper has complicated the deal.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Their search has led them south of the border with Blackburn Rovers’ Balazs Toth and Southampton‘s Gavin Bazunu on their radar as two options.

Toth has entered the final year of his contract with Blackburn Rovers and has so far not extended his deal with Tony Mowbray’s side.

It was suggested in some quarters that the Bhoys had managed to agree to a deal with Blackburn for his transfer, but it was revealed that there was no truth in those claims.

Southampton star Bazunu is also someone they are monitoring closely and the 24-year-old is also in the final year of his deal with Saints.

Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb are among the Southampton shot-stopper’s admirers and it remains to be seen whether they will make a move for him in the coming days.

The Glasgow giants also have Leo Cavallius on their wish list and it was suggested that they might make a big push for the Swedish goalkeeper before the window closes.